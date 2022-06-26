CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

CAZ505-270100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 69 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-270100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ502-270100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ506-270100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 86 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 87 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 87 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-270100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 95 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-270100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 68 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 62 52 63 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ509-270100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-270100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 73 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 74 56 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 82 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 83 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-270100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 94 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 94 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-270100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 87 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 94 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-270100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ515-270100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ514-270100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ529-270100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 79 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-270100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 71 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 59 89 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-270100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the

mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 71 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 61 87 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 88 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-270100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 92 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-270100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-270100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 62 103 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

