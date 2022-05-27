CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 26, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-280100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 60 48 58 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ503-280100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ502-280100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ506-280100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 81 49 71 / 0 0 0 20

San Rafael 52 75 52 69 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 50 78 50 71 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ504-280100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 80 56 70 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ006-280100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 64 51 63 / 0 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 50 60 51 60 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ509-280100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-280100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 68 54 67 / 0 0 0 10

Oakland 54 69 53 68 / 0 0 0 10

Fremont 55 74 54 70 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 53 76 52 73 / 0 0 0 10

Mountain View 55 73 54 70 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ510-280100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 78 53 73 / 0 0 0 10

Livermore 53 78 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-280100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 78 54 73 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 52 80 51 74 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ512-280100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

50. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

CAZ515-280100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

CAZ514-280100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ529-280100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 49 72 49 71 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ530-280100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 68 52 68 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 49 70 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-280100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 68 51 68 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 50 75 49 70 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 52 74 51 71 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ516-280100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 81 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-280100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

CAZ518-280100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 83 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

