CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 20, 2022

_____

869 FPUS56 KMTR 211001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

CAZ505-220100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 65 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ503-220100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ502-220100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ506-220100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 86 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 51 80 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 83 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ504-220100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 83 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-220100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 67 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 62 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-220100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ508-220100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 71 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 75 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 50 79 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 80 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 52 77 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-220100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 52 85 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 83 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-220100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 82 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 48 83 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-220100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ515-220100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ514-220100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ529-220100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 75 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-220100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 67 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 48 69 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-220100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 70 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 46 77 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 47 78 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-220100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 47 82 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-220100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-220100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 83 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

