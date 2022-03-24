CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

_____

590 FPUS56 KMTR 241001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 57 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-250100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 74 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 70 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 73 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-250100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 78 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-250100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 61 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 58 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-250100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

CAZ508-250100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 63 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 46 66 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 69 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 69 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 48 67 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-250100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 75 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 75 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-250100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 72 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 46 79 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-250100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 71 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-250100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ511-250100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the 40s.

$$

CAZ530-250100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 60 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 72 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-250100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 68 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 73 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 45 75 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 83 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-250100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 84 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

