CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

_____

846 FPUS56 KMTR 191001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-200100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 54 40 58 / 100 100 0 0

$$

CAZ506-200100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 59 34 69 / 90 90 10 0

San Rafael 44 59 42 66 / 90 100 10 0

Napa 40 57 39 66 / 80 90 20 0

$$

CAZ507-200100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 56 43 67 / 80 90 30 0

$$

CAZ006-200100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 57 45 62 / 90 100 10 0

Ocean Beach 46 57 45 60 / 90 90 10 0

$$

CAZ509-200100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-200100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 58 46 62 / 90 90 10 0

Oakland 46 58 44 65 / 90 100 20 0

Fremont 41 57 40 64 / 80 90 20 0

Redwood City 43 59 43 65 / 80 90 20 0

Mountain View 44 57 44 63 / 80 90 20 0

$$

CAZ510-200100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 58 39 68 / 80 100 30 0

Livermore 38 56 38 66 / 70 90 30 0

$$

CAZ513-200100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 60 42 66 / 70 90 30 0

Morgan Hill 38 58 39 66 / 70 90 50 0

$$

CAZ529-200100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 57 40 66 / 80 90 30 0

$$

CAZ512-200100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ511-200100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ530-200100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 62 45 61 / 70 90 40 0

Big Sur 46 57 43 63 / 70 90 40 0

$$

CAZ528-200100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 60 40 64 / 70 90 40 0

Carmel Valley 43 61 41 63 / 70 90 40 0

Hollister 37 57 38 65 / 60 90 50 0

$$

CAZ516-200100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain

likely in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 62 40 68 / 50 90 60 0

$$

CAZ517-200100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ518-200100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 60 38 66 / 50 90 60 0

$$

_____

