San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

CAZ505-180100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 15 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 58 43 58 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ506-180100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog. Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 70 37 70 / 10 10 0 0

San Rafael 45 66 45 66 / 10 10 0 0

Napa 38 67 41 67 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ507-180100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 68 45 70 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ006-180100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 60 47 62 / 10 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 59 47 60 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ509-180100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows near 50.

CAZ508-180100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 61 47 63 / 10 10 0 0

Oakland 48 63 46 65 / 10 10 0 0

Fremont 44 64 42 68 / 0 10 0 0

Redwood City 42 64 44 67 / 10 10 0 0

Mountain View 46 64 44 66 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ510-180100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 67 41 70 / 10 10 0 0

Livermore 42 65 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-180100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 67 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 40 69 39 72 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ529-180100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 67 39 67 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ512-180100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ511-180100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ530-180100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 62 44 64 / 10 10 0 0

Big Sur 45 66 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-180100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 64 39 67 / 10 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 66 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 39 66 38 70 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ516-180100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 73 38 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-180100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-180100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 71 39 75 / 10 10 0 0

