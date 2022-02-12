CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-130200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 71 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-130200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Haze and patchy dense fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 78 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 72 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 73 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-130200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 74 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-130200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 74 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 72 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-130200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-130200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 73 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 76 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 45 79 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 77 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 45 77 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-130200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 74 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 42 76 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-130200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 80 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 42 79 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-130200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 77 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-130200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

CAZ511-130200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

CAZ530-130200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 79 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 75 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-130200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 82 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 81 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 42 80 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-130200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 84 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-130200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-130200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 83 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

