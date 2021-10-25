CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

_____

152 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 59 50 58 / 100 50 10 50

$$

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in

the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 63 42 60 / 100 60 20 60

San Rafael 54 64 52 66 / 100 60 10 40

Napa 49 60 46 58 / 100 60 10 30

$$

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 58 50 59 / 100 60 10 40

$$

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 63 52 62 / 100 70 10 40

Ocean Beach 54 60 52 60 / 100 70 10 40

$$

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 64 53 64 / 100 70 10 30

Oakland 55 63 52 64 / 100 80 10 30

Fremont 55 62 49 62 / 100 80 0 10

Redwood City 55 65 51 66 / 100 70 0 20

Mountain View 55 61 49 63 / 100 80 0 10

$$

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 64 48 64 / 100 80 0 20

Livermore 52 62 47 63 / 100 80 0 10

$$

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 64 50 65 / 100 80 0 10

Morgan Hill 51 63 45 65 / 100 90 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 60 46 61 / 100 90 0 10

$$

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 64 51 66 / 100 90 0 0

Big Sur 51 58 47 62 / 100 90 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 60 47 61 / 100 90 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 61 47 64 / 100 90 0 0

Hollister 52 58 45 61 / 100 90 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 60 42 64 / 100 100 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 60 39 64 / 100 100 0 0

$$

