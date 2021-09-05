CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021

_____

459 FPUS56 KMTR 051001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

CAZ505-060100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 74 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-060100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 91 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 91 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 87 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-060100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 94 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-060100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 72 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 66 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-060100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-060100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 79 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 78 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 84 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 86 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 80 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-060100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 98 59 99 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 97 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-060100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 87 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 97 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-060100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 78 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-060100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ511-060100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s

to 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

CAZ530-060100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 75 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 80 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-060100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley

and in the upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and in the lower 90s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 73 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 87 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 88 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-060100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 93 to 107. North winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 90 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 90 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 90 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-060100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-060100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 104. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 99 62 103 / 0 0 0 0

