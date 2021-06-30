CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 66 54 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 87 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 82 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 78 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 65 89 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 66 57 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 63 56 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 72 61 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 59 70 59 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 75 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 78 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 60 75 60 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 83 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 82 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 79 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 84 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 73 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 71 59 71 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 55 71 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 68 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 78 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 57 76 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 57 86 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Wed Jun 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 93 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

