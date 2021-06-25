CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

_____

024 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 65 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 84 52 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 83 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 82 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 89 65 100 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 67 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 63 55 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 72 59 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 71 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 76 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 80 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 73 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 86 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 85 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 78 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 87 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light winds...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 79 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 70 57 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 74 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 69 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 78 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 79 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds...

becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 96 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs 92 to 104.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 103.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 87 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 91 55 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

