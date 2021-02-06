CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

944 FPUS56 KMTR 061101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

CAZ505-070200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 62 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-070200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 70 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 41 65 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 38 67 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-070200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 66 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-070200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 62 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 43 60 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-070200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-070200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 43 62 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 41 64 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 38 66 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 41 66 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 39 65 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-070200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 66 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 38 66 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-070200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 67 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 36 68 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-070200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 65 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-070200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ511-070200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

$$

CAZ530-070200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 63 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 64 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-070200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 67 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 41 70 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 36 67 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-070200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 70 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-070200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-070200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 70 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

