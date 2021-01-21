CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 _____ 263 FPUS56 KMTR 211101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-220200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 39 58 44 53 / 0 0 40 50 $$ CAZ506-220200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 31 63 36 55 / 0 0 30 40 San Rafael 41 63 45 56 / 0 0 50 60 Napa 38 61 42 54 / 0 0 30 60 $$ CAZ507-220200- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 43 60 44 51 / 0 0 40 70 $$ CAZ006-220200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Francisco 43 59 47 55 / 0 0 50 50 Ocean Beach 44 58 47 55 / 0 0 50 60 $$ CAZ509-220200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ508-220200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 43 61 48 55 / 0 0 50 60 Oakland 41 61 46 56 / 0 0 40 60 Fremont 39 64 44 54 / 0 0 30 50 Redwood City 41 64 45 56 / 0 0 40 50 Mountain View 38 63 43 54 / 0 0 40 50 $$ CAZ510-220200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Concord 37 66 43 55 / 0 0 40 60 Livermore 37 66 41 54 / 0 0 30 50 $$ CAZ513-220200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening... becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Jose 38 66 43 56 / 0 0 30 50 Morgan Hill 37 67 40 54 / 0 0 50 60 $$ CAZ529-220200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 40 63 43 54 / 0 0 50 70 $$ CAZ512-220200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ511-220200- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Snow showers. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of snow showers. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ530-220200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Monterey 43 65 45 56 / 0 0 50 60 Big Sur 50 64 43 53 / 0 0 50 70 $$ CAZ528-220200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Salinas 38 66 41 55 / 0 0 30 60 Carmel Valley 44 69 41 56 / 0 0 60 60 Hollister 37 66 40 53 / 0 0 30 50 $$ CAZ516-220200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph... becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog and frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION King City 35 70 35 56 / 0 0 20 40 $$ CAZ517-220200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ518-220200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. 