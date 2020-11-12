CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

_____

971 FPUS56 KMTR 121101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

CAZ505-130200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 58 44 55 / 0 0 10 70

$$

CAZ506-130200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 30 65 33 58 / 0 0 20 80

San Rafael 41 66 45 64 / 0 0 10 60

Napa 36 61 39 55 / 0 0 10 60

$$

CAZ507-130200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 37 60 42 55 / 0 0 20 70

$$

CAZ006-130200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 62 48 60 / 0 0 10 50

Ocean Beach 44 59 46 58 / 0 0 10 60

$$

CAZ509-130200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-130200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 62 46 63 / 0 0 10 50

Oakland 44 63 46 61 / 0 0 10 50

Fremont 42 61 43 59 / 0 0 0 50

Redwood City 44 64 45 64 / 0 0 0 50

Mountain View 42 61 43 61 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ510-130200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 66 42 63 / 0 0 10 50

Livermore 38 65 40 63 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ513-130200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming west after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 64 44 63 / 0 0 0 40

Morgan Hill 38 67 38 64 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ529-130200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 62 40 60 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ512-130200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north

after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ511-130200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-130200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 61 43 63 / 0 0 0 30

Big Sur 43 62 46 63 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ528-130200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 61 40 60 / 0 0 0 30

Carmel Valley 41 66 41 66 / 0 0 0 30

Hollister 36 63 37 61 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ516-130200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of dense fog and frost in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 33 65 34 66 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ517-130200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-130200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 31 67 36 66 / 0 0 0 20

$$

