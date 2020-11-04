CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

_____

882 FPUS56 KMTR 041101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-050200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 68 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-050200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 41 81 44 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 51 79 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 47 76 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-050200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 76 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-050200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 70 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 51 67 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-050200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-050200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 73 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 73 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 49 71 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 51 75 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 50 71 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-050200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 49 78 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-050200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 75 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 47 80 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-050200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows around 50. Light

winds...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 74 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-050200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-050200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-050200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 71 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 57 78 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-050200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 72 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 79 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 46 78 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-050200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear except for frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 82 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-050200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-050200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 84 47 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

