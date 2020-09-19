CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

860 FPUS56 KMTR 191301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

CAZ505-200400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 71 56 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-200400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 86 53 89 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 80 59 83 / 0 0 0

Napa 85 56 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-200400-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 83 63 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-200400-

San Francisco-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 71 59 73 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 66 56 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-200400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70.

CAZ508-200400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 76 59 78 / 0 0 0

Oakland 77 59 79 / 0 0 0

Fremont 77 56 80 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 81 59 83 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 78 58 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ510-200400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 87 59 92 / 0 0 0

Livermore 85 58 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ513-200400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 80 59 85 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 83 56 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-200400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 79 55 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ512-200400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-200400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ530-200400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 56 73 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 78 56 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-200400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 73 54 74 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 80 52 84 / 0 0 0

Hollister 81 54 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-200400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 90. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 86 51 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-200400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ518-200400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 90 52 94 / 0 0 0

