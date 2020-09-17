CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
CAZ505-181300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 69 58 67 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ506-181300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 84 53 76 / 0 10 10
San Rafael 84 60 79 / 0 10 0
Napa 79 58 73 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-181300-
North Bay Mountains-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid
80s. Lows near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 82 57 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-181300-
San Francisco-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 70 60 68 / 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 66 58 65 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ509-181300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ508-181300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 76 61 75 / 0 10 0
Oakland 75 61 72 / 0 10 0
Fremont 74 61 71 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 79 61 76 / 0 10 0
Mountain View 74 61 70 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ510-181300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 87 60 81 / 0 0 0
Livermore 84 59 78 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ513-181300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 78 60 75 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 85 58 81 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ529-181300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 75 56 73 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ512-181300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-181300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ530-181300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 71 58 70 / 10 10 0
Big Sur 79 59 74 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ528-181300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 70 58 68 / 0 10 0
Carmel Valley 79 55 75 / 10 10 0
Hollister 79 56 75 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ516-181300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 81 55 78 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ517-181300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
$$
CAZ518-181300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 87 53 83 / 10 10 0
$$
