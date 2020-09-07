CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

CAZ505-080100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 66 82 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-080100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs 92 to

107. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Haze in the morning. Highs mid 80s

to 101. North winds 35 to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 65 106 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 70 98 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 76 103 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-080100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to

108. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 80s

to upper 90s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 77 106 78 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-080100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, haze. Lows near 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 72 88 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 65 79 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-080100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ508-080100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 90s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 68 92 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 69 94 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 69 99 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 68 97 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 70 96 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-080100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

around 110. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 103. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 71 110 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 73 112 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-080100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

101 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 94 to 101. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 69 101 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 73 108 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-080100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 64 94 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-080100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

97 to 102. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-080100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 99 to 109.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 90s. North

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ530-080100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 65 86 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 73 108 76 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-080100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s Salinas Valley and around 108 Hollister Valley.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 65 89 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 75 100 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 73 108 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-080100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 107 to 114. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 69 107 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-080100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 70s to upper 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 110. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs

upper 80s to 100. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

CAZ518-080100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 7 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 98 to 113. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs upper 80s to 103.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 75 111 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

