CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
CAZ505-220100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 55 72 55 70 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ506-220100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s
to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s
to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 55 94 57 91 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 59 88 62 87 / 0 0 0 10
Napa 58 90 59 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-220100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s
to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 64 93 68 94 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-220100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 60s
to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 58 74 58 69 / 0 0 0 10
Ocean Beach 56 68 56 64 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ509-220100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
CAZ508-220100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the
morning. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 59 77 60 76 / 0 0 0 10
Oakland 59 80 60 76 / 0 0 0 10
Fremont 61 81 62 81 / 0 0 0 10
Redwood City 61 84 63 84 / 0 0 0 10
Mountain View 60 82 61 79 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ510-220100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 63 95 67 95 / 0 0 0 10
Livermore 61 92 62 93 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ513-220100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
around 60. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 61 85 62 85 / 0 0 0 10
Morgan Hill 59 93 62 95 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ529-220100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening...becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 58 84 59 80 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ512-220100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in
the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s
to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
CAZ511-220100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
near 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ530-220100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 59 73 59 72 / 0 0 0 10
Big Sur 69 87 67 81 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ528-220100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s
Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 58 75 59 73 / 0 0 0 10
Carmel Valley 57 85 61 86 / 0 0 0 10
Hollister 59 89 63 88 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ516-220100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 101.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 101.
Lows around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 57 92 64 94 / 0 0 0 10
CAZ517-220100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s
to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s
to mid 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
CAZ518-220100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs mid 80s to 101.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s to
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to upper
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 62 96 65 98 / 0 0 0 10
