CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

_____

972 FPUS56 KMTR 010401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

CAZ505-011900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 70 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-011900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 92 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 84 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 83 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-011900-

North Bay Mountains-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 93 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-011900-

San Francisco-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 69 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 65 55 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-011900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-011900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 74 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 75 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 77 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 81 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 77 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-011900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 92 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 88 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-011900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

late in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 83 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 92 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-011900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 78 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-011900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-011900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-011900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 71 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 59 81 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-011900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 71 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 53 79 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 81 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-011900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. Light winds...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 90 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-011900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-011900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

901 PM PDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 101 52 102 / 0 0 0 0

$$

