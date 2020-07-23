CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-240100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 53 70 52 66 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ506-240100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 50 84 49 83 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 56 80 56 78 / 10 0 0 0
Napa 53 78 53 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-240100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 55 86 59 85 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-240100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 66 55 64 / 10 0 0 10
Ocean Beach 55 63 54 61 / 10 0 0 10
CAZ509-240100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
CAZ508-240100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 74 57 69 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 58 72 57 69 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 58 77 58 72 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 58 81 58 76 / 10 0 0 0
Mountain View 56 76 57 72 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-240100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 56 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 55 87 56 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-240100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 82 57 78 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 54 86 55 85 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-240100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 69 54 72 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ512-240100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ511-240100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.
CAZ530-240100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 57 70 57 68 / 10 0 0 10
Big Sur 51 67 54 72 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ528-240100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 56 69 56 66 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 75 53 75 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 53 75 54 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-240100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to
mid 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs upper 80s to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 51 82 54 84 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-240100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s
to upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
CAZ518-240100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 48 91 51 90 / 0 0 0 0
