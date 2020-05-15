CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

_____

118 FPUS56 KMTR 151001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-160100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 62 50 64 / 30 0 0 70

$$

CAZ506-160100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 78 49 74 / 30 0 0 80

San Rafael 51 72 54 72 / 20 0 0 40

Napa 49 74 50 74 / 20 0 0 40

$$

CAZ507-160100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 75 54 73 / 20 0 0 50

$$

CAZ006-160100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 65 54 66 / 20 0 0 30

Ocean Beach 52 62 54 63 / 20 0 0 30

$$

CAZ509-160100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

$$

CAZ508-160100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 65 54 68 / 20 0 0 20

Oakland 53 69 54 70 / 20 0 0 30

Fremont 54 70 53 74 / 20 0 0 10

Redwood City 53 71 54 74 / 20 0 0 20

Mountain View 53 71 53 75 / 20 0 0 10

$$

CAZ510-160100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 52 77 54 77 / 20 0 0 20

Livermore 52 73 52 76 / 20 0 0 10

$$

CAZ513-160100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 73 52 77 / 20 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 50 76 49 80 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-160100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 49 72 49 72 / 20 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-160100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Highs in

the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-160100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows near 50.

$$

CAZ530-160100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 66 52 69 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 71 52 73 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-160100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 68 51 72 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 69 48 74 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 51 72 49 76 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-160100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 76 49 82 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-160100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ518-160100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 76 47 81 / 10 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather