CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
_____
633 FPUS56 KMTR 091001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-100100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 43 62 48 61 / 10 10 10 0
$$
CAZ506-100100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 40 69 46 70 / 0 0 10 0
San Rafael 45 64 50 66 / 10 10 10 0
Napa 42 64 47 67 / 10 10 10 0
$$
CAZ507-100100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 46 62 48 67 / 10 10 10 0
$$
CAZ006-100100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 48 63 51 62 / 20 10 10 0
Ocean Beach 48 62 51 61 / 20 10 10 0
$$
CAZ509-100100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ508-100100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 48 62 51 62 / 20 10 10 0
Oakland 48 64 51 65 / 20 10 10 0
Fremont 46 64 51 66 / 30 20 10 0
Redwood City 47 65 51 66 / 20 20 10 0
Mountain View 46 65 51 67 / 30 20 10 0
$$
CAZ510-100100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows
around 50. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 45 66 49 69 / 20 20 10 0
Livermore 44 63 48 66 / 30 30 10 0
$$
CAZ513-100100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 45 66 50 68 / 30 30 10 0
Morgan Hill 43 64 48 69 / 50 50 20 0
$$
CAZ529-100100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 43 62 47 65 / 50 50 10 10
$$
CAZ512-100100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows
in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to
5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ511-100100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
CAZ530-100100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 47 62 49 64 / 60 60 10 10
Big Sur 44 58 46 63 / 70 70 10 10
$$
CAZ528-100100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 47 63 49 66 / 60 60 10 0
Carmel Valley 42 61 45 66 / 60 60 10 0
Hollister 43 62 47 67 / 60 60 10 0
$$
CAZ516-100100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 45 59 46 69 / 70 70 10 0
$$
CAZ517-100100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-100100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 42 59 43 67 / 70 70 10 0
$$
