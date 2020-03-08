CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
_____
355 FPUS56 KMTR 081101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
CAZ505-090400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 56 43 62 / 20 20 20
$$
CAZ506-090400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 59 40 68 / 10 10 10
San Rafael 58 45 65 / 10 10 20
Napa 56 43 65 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ507-090400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 55 45 62 / 10 20 10
$$
CAZ006-090400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 48 64 / 10 20 30
Ocean Beach 58 48 64 / 10 20 30
$$
CAZ509-090400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 5 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
CAZ508-090400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 58 48 65 / 10 20 30
Oakland 59 47 67 / 10 20 20
Fremont 59 45 66 / 10 20 30
Redwood City 60 45 67 / 10 20 30
Mountain View 60 45 66 / 10 30 30
$$
CAZ510-090400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
60. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 59 43 67 / 10 20 20
Livermore 59 42 66 / 10 20 20
$$
CAZ513-090400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 61 43 67 / 10 30 30
Morgan Hill 60 42 67 / 0 30 30
$$
CAZ529-090400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 57 43 65 / 10 40 40
$$
CAZ512-090400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ511-090400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ530-090400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 59 45 65 / 10 60 60
Big Sur 56 45 63 / 10 70 70
$$
CAZ528-090400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 59 44 66 / 10 60 60
Carmel Valley 60 41 66 / 10 70 70
Hollister 58 42 65 / 10 50 50
$$
CAZ516-090400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph...
becoming north after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming east
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 60 43 65 / 10 60 60
$$
CAZ517-090400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers after
midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s
to 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-090400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 59 40 65 / 10 50 50
$$
