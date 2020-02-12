CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

CAZ505-130200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 61 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-130200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 70 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 43 65 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 39 66 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-130200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-130200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 61 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 60 46 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-130200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ508-130200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 62 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 44 64 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 42 66 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 43 66 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 42 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-130200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 67 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 40 66 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-130200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 68 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 34 68 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-130200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 63 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-130200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-130200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ530-130200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 62 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 45 63 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-130200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 66 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 40 68 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 36 66 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-130200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 69 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-130200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-130200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Wed Feb 12 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 68 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

