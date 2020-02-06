CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 60 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 68 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 39 63 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 36 64 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 39 65 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Southeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 59 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 43 59 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 60 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 39 62 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 37 64 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 39 63 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 37 64 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 35 64 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 34 64 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 35 66 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 34 66 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 36 64 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs near 60. Lows in the

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 38 63 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 39 64 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 36 64 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 34 66 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 33 65 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 31 68 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 30 67 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

