CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020
126 FPUS56 KMTR 221101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
CAZ505-230200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A
slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 42 57 43 58 / 90 0 0 10
CAZ506-230200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 38 62 41 63 / 90 0 0 10
San Rafael 45 59 45 60 / 90 0 0 10
Napa 42 59 42 60 / 90 0 0 10
CAZ507-230200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest up to 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 44 58 44 60 / 100 0 0 10
CAZ006-230200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 47 58 47 59 / 90 10 0 0
Ocean Beach 48 58 48 59 / 80 0 0 0
CAZ509-230200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ508-230200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 47 58 46 59 / 90 10 0 0
Oakland 46 59 46 60 / 90 10 0 0
Fremont 44 61 45 62 / 70 0 0 0
Redwood City 45 61 46 62 / 80 0 0 0
Mountain View 44 62 45 63 / 70 0 0 0
CAZ510-230200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 42 60 42 61 / 80 10 0 0
Livermore 41 61 42 62 / 60 0 0 0
CAZ513-230200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 64 44 65 / 60 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 41 64 44 66 / 70 10 0 0
CAZ529-230200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance
of rain. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 42 62 44 64 / 70 10 0 0
CAZ512-230200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
CAZ511-230200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ530-230200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
near 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 44 62 46 65 / 60 10 0 0
Big Sur 43 62 46 65 / 50 10 0 0
CAZ528-230200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 42 64 46 65 / 50 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 39 64 44 67 / 50 10 0 0
Hollister 40 63 44 65 / 50 10 0 0
CAZ516-230200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 39 65 43 68 / 20 10 0 0
CAZ517-230200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s to 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows near 40.
Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
CAZ518-230200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 50s to 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 37 64 41 67 / 30 10 0 0
