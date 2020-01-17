CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

_____

143 FPUS56 KMTR 171101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-180200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 53 39 54 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-180200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 55 35 58 / 100 0 0 0

San Rafael 39 54 40 56 / 100 0 0 0

Napa 34 53 36 55 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-180200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 36 50 37 54 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-180200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 53 42 54 / 100 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 43 53 43 55 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-180200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-180200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 53 42 55 / 100 0 0 0

Oakland 40 54 40 56 / 100 0 0 0

Fremont 38 55 39 56 / 100 0 0 0

Redwood City 39 55 40 57 / 100 0 0 0

Mountain View 38 56 39 57 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-180200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 55 37 56 / 100 0 0 0

Livermore 36 54 36 56 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-180200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 37 57 37 58 / 100 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 36 56 37 58 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-180200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 37 55 37 58 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-180200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest up to

5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ511-180200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-180200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 40 57 40 59 / 100 0 0 0

Big Sur 39 56 40 59 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-180200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 57 38 58 / 100 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 36 57 37 60 / 100 0 0 0

Hollister 37 55 37 57 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-180200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 56 35 59 / 100 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-180200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-180200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 33 55 34 58 / 100 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather