CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019

_____

487 FPUS56 KMTR 131101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-140200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 56 47 54 / 60 70 70 30

$$

CAZ506-140200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 58 42 57 / 60 80 80 20

San Rafael 50 59 48 57 / 60 70 70 20

Napa 49 57 44 56 / 70 70 70 10

$$

CAZ507-140200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near

40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 54 45 54 / 60 60 60 10

$$

CAZ006-140200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 58 50 56 / 50 70 70 20

Ocean Beach 52 58 50 56 / 50 70 70 30

$$

CAZ509-140200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows around

50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-140200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 59 50 57 / 50 70 70 30

Oakland 52 59 50 57 / 60 70 70 20

Fremont 51 59 49 56 / 40 60 60 10

Redwood City 52 59 50 57 / 30 60 60 20

Mountain View 50 59 49 57 / 30 60 60 10

$$

CAZ510-140200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows around

50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 50 59 47 57 / 40 60 60 10

Livermore 49 59 47 57 / 30 60 60 10

$$

CAZ513-140200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows around

50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 62 47 58 / 30 50 50 10

Morgan Hill 49 63 47 59 / 40 60 60 10

$$

CAZ529-140200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 60 47 57 / 60 60 60 20

$$

CAZ512-140200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ511-140200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ530-140200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 62 50 58 / 30 50 50 20

Big Sur 52 63 50 57 / 40 50 60 10

$$

CAZ528-140200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows near

50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 62 50 57 / 20 50 50 10

Carmel Valley 47 64 47 58 / 20 50 50 20

Hollister 49 63 48 57 / 20 60 60 10

$$

CAZ516-140200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 66 48 60 / 0 20 20 0

$$

CAZ517-140200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4200 feet. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-140200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 66 47 58 / 10 40 40 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather