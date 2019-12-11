CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-120200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 58 52 59 / 90 30 50 70

CAZ506-120200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs near 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 60 48 62 / 90 40 70 80

San Rafael 45 60 53 62 / 80 30 50 70

Napa 42 58 51 60 / 80 30 50 60

CAZ507-120200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 55 53 58 / 80 30 50 70

CAZ006-120200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph increasing to

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 59 54 61 / 70 20 40 60

Ocean Beach 47 59 54 61 / 60 30 40 60

CAZ509-120200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-120200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 60 54 62 / 70 20 40 50

Oakland 47 60 54 62 / 60 20 40 50

Fremont 45 61 52 63 / 40 10 20 30

Redwood City 46 61 53 63 / 50 10 30 40

Mountain View 44 61 52 63 / 40 0 20 30

CAZ510-120200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 60 52 64 / 80 10 30 40

Livermore 42 61 50 64 / 80 10 20 30

CAZ513-120200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 63 51 65 / 50 0 20 20

Morgan Hill 42 63 49 65 / 100 20 20 10

CAZ529-120200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 61 49 63 / 40 30 30 20

CAZ512-120200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

CAZ511-120200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 40s.

CAZ530-120200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 AM PST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 63 51 65 / 70 10 20 10

Big Sur 47 63 52 65 / 20 20 10 0

CAZ528-120200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 63 51 65 / 90 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 42 65 48 67 / 30 10 10 10

Hollister 42 62 49 65 / 100 0 10 10

CAZ516-120200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 64 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-120200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-120200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 64 46 67 / 60 0 0 0

