CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

_____

863 FPUS56 KMTR 061101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-070200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 64 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-070200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 81 37 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 45 70 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 45 76 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-070200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 77 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-070200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 64 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 60 51 63 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-070200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50. Light

winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ508-070200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 66 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 46 66 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 72 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 47 71 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 45 73 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-070200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 77 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 42 80 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-070200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 76 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 80 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-070200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 72 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-070200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning...becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ511-070200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 70. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-070200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 64 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 75 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-070200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 70 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 79 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 44 80 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-070200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 82 43 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-070200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ518-070200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Wed Nov 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 81 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

