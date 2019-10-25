CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

920 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 58 86 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the upper 40s

to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the 70s

to 80s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 95 45 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 59 91 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 89 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 86 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 88 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 60 84 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the upper 50s

to

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 62 91 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 61 90 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 88 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 88 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 88 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 89 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 89 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 90 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 93 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 90 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the upper 40s

to

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs near 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 89 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 65 88 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 91 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 95 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 92 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 91 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 92 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

