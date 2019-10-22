CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

_____

081 FPUS56 KMTR 221001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 77 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 89 49 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 84 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 48 88 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-230100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 85 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 79 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 75 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 82 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 53 85 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 52 82 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 53 85 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 85 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 88 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 87 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 84 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 48 89 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ511-230100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 78 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 84 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 84 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 87 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 48 87 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds...becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows around

40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 88 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 91 50 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather