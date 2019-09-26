CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019



376 FPUS56 KMTR 261001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

CAZ505-270100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 59 73 56 67 / 0 20 40 10



CAZ506-270100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 56 87 53 78 / 0 0 30 0

San Rafael 62 82 60 76 / 0 20 30 20

Napa 53 84 57 74 / 0 0 10 10



CAZ507-270100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 67 87 58 75 / 0 0 10 10



CAZ006-270100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 74 60 67 / 0 10 20 20

Ocean Beach 60 71 58 65 / 0 10 20 20



CAZ509-270100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.



CAZ508-270100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 63 79 61 72 / 0 10 10 20

Oakland 64 79 61 72 / 0 0 10 10

Fremont 62 84 61 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 62 84 61 76 / 0 0 10 10

Mountain View 63 84 60 74 / 0 0 0 0



CAZ510-270100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 65 89 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 61 89 59 77 / 0 0 0 0



CAZ513-270100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 64 86 58 77 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 59 90 57 80 / 0 0 10 10



CAZ529-270100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 81 56 74 / 0 0 30 30



CAZ512-270100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.



CAZ511-270100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.



CAZ530-270100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 60 79 59 71 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 61 82 58 76 / 0 0 20 10



CAZ528-270100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 59 79 58 71 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 58 85 55 76 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 59 86 57 75 / 0 0 0 10



CAZ516-270100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 57 86 55 80 / 0 0 0 0



CAZ517-270100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.



CAZ518-270100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 93 54 85 / 0 0 0 0





