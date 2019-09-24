CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019

_____

049 FPUS56 KMTR 241001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 86 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-250100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

40s to 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 101 60 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 95 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 98 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-250100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 97 72 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-250100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 85 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 80 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-250100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-250100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 90 63 90 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 58 90 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 93 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 94 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 92 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-250100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for drizzle. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 100 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 99 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-250100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 94 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 99 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-250100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 93 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-250100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-250100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-250100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 84 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 90 68 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-250100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 88 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 93 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 97 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds...becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 101 60 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-250100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 99 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather