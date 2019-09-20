CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

664 FPUS56 KMTR 201001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-210100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 74 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-210100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 87 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 84 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 82 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-210100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 82 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-210100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South

winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 72 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 69 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-210100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-210100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light winds...becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs near 80. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 77 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 78 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 80 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 82 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 79 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-210100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 87 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 84 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-210100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 82 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 86 54 91 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-210100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 80 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-210100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ511-210100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-210100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 73 57 78 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 81 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-210100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 74 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 79 53 84 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 51 81 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-210100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 81 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-210100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-210100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 87 52 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather