CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
CAZ505-160100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 53 68 56 66 / 0 0 20 40
CAZ506-160100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows
in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 50 84 54 78 / 0 0 20 30
San Rafael 57 79 60 77 / 0 0 30 40
Napa 54 78 58 74 / 10 0 40 40
CAZ507-160100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 59 82 61 74 / 0 0 40 40
CAZ006-160100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 67 60 66 / 0 0 30 40
Ocean Beach 55 64 58 63 / 10 0 30 40
CAZ509-160100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
CAZ508-160100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 72 61 71 / 10 10 40 40
Oakland 57 72 61 70 / 10 10 30 40
Fremont 58 75 62 71 / 0 10 20 40
Redwood City 58 78 61 75 / 0 0 30 40
Mountain View 57 76 60 72 / 0 0 10 40
CAZ510-160100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 59 84 63 79 / 0 0 20 40
Livermore 57 81 60 75 / 0 0 40 40
CAZ513-160100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 57 80 60 74 / 0 0 10 50
Morgan Hill 56 86 58 79 / 0 0 20 40
CAZ529-160100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 77 56 73 / 0 0 10 40
CAZ512-160100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ511-160100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ530-160100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 58 71 60 71 / 10 10 20 10
Big Sur 57 79 56 76 / 0 0 20 10
CAZ528-160100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 56 71 58 70 / 0 10 20 20
Carmel Valley 54 78 54 75 / 0 0 30 20
Hollister 54 81 56 74 / 0 0 30 30
CAZ516-160100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80. Light winds...
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 56 86 53 77 / 0 0 10 10
CAZ517-160100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ518-160100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 55 92 52 83 / 0 0 0 10
