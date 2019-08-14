CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
_____
131 FPUS56 KMTR 141001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-150100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 55 82 56 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-150100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Lows in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 53 101 58 100 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 57 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 55 95 59 96 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-150100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 59 101 70 101 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-150100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 80 57 80 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 56 77 56 76 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-150100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ508-150100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light
winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 58 86 60 86 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 59 87 59 86 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 57 93 62 93 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 58 93 61 93 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 60 90 60 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-150100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 63 106 65 107 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 57 105 64 106 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-150100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 61 95 62 96 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 57 104 62 104 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-150100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 86 55 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-150100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light
winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...
becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ511-150100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to upper
80s. Lows near 60.
$$
CAZ530-150100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 77 55 78 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 62 89 60 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-150100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 Salinas Valley and in the
upper 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 Salinas Valley and in the
upper 90s Hollister Valley. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 52 80 55 80 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 50 91 58 92 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 57 99 60 99 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-150100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs
in the 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 55 100 60 101 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-150100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-150100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Wed Aug 14 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. North winds around 5 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 59 105 63 107 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather