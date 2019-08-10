CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 67 53 71 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 80 50 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 80 56 84 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 55 75 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-110100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 79 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 66 56 70 / 10 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 63 55 66 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 73 57 76 / 10 10 0 0

Oakland 58 72 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 75 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 79 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 75 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 83 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 81 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 80 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 85 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 73 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

CAZ511-110100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 70 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 75 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the upper 70s to

mid 80s Hollister Valley.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 70 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 75 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 77 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 80 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 88 50 93 / 0 0 0 0

