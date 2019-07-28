CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2019

_____

735 FPUS56 KMTR 281001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 75 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 95 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 87 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 57 90 56 79 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ507-290100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 64 98 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 71 55 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 67 54 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 78 57 70 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 58 79 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 60 85 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 86 57 76 / 0 0 0 10

Mountain View 60 84 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 61 98 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 60 97 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 90 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 59 96 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 79 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-290100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 72 57 66 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 57 80 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 74 57 67 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 55 82 53 74 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 57 88 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds...becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 60 94 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 103 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather