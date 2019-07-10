CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CAZ505-110400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 67 53 69 / 0 0 0
CAZ506-110400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 84 52 89 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 78 57 82 / 0 0 0
Napa 80 56 84 / 0 0 0
CAZ507-110400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 85 60 89 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-110400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 66 56 68 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 64 56 65 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-110400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
CAZ508-110400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 72 57 72 / 0 0 0
Oakland 73 58 74 / 0 0 0
Fremont 77 58 78 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 79 58 80 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 77 58 79 / 0 0 0
CAZ510-110400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 86 59 89 / 0 0 0
Livermore 83 57 85 / 0 0 0
CAZ513-110400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Light winds...becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 81 58 83 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 88 57 90 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-110400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 77 56 78 / 0 0 0
CAZ512-110400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
CAZ511-110400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper
80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ530-110400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 70 57 70 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 75 54 77 / 0 0 0
CAZ528-110400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 72 57 73 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 77 53 78 / 0 0 0
Hollister 81 55 82 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-110400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to
mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs upper 80s to 104.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 86 57 88 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-110400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
CAZ518-110400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 93 53 94 / 0 0 0
