CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

_____

131 FPUS56 KMTR 101301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-110400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 67 53 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-110400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 84 52 89 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 78 57 82 / 0 0 0

Napa 80 56 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-110400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 85 60 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 56 68 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 64 56 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-110400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-110400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 72 57 72 / 0 0 0

Oakland 73 58 74 / 0 0 0

Fremont 77 58 78 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 79 58 80 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 77 58 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 86 59 89 / 0 0 0

Livermore 83 57 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Light winds...becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 81 58 83 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 88 57 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-110400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 77 56 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-110400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-110400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 70 57 70 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 75 54 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 72 57 73 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 77 53 78 / 0 0 0

Hollister 81 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs upper 80s to 104.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 86 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ518-110400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 93 53 94 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather