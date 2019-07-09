CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
_____
341 FPUS56 KMTR 091801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
CAZ505-100900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 66 54 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-100900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 82 53 85 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 77 57 79 / 0 0 0
Napa 77 57 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-100900-
North Bay Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 82 60 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-100900-
San Francisco-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 56 67 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 62 56 64 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-100900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ508-100900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 70 57 72 / 10 10 0
Oakland 70 58 73 / 0 0 0
Fremont 74 59 77 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 77 59 79 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 75 59 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-100900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s. Lows around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 84 59 87 / 0 0 0
Livermore 81 57 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-100900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 80 59 82 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 85 57 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-100900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 74 56 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-100900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-100900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ530-100900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 57 69 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 72 54 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-100900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 69 58 72 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 74 52 77 / 0 10 0
Hollister 77 55 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-100900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s
to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. North winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs upper 80s to 103. Lows in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 82 55 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-100900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-100900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1100 AM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to upper
90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 90 52 93 / 0 0 0
$$
