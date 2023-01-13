CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

CAZ552-132245-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the beaches

to 61 to 64 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas

of winds southeast to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 53. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

63. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows around

50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 44 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 58 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 63.

CAZ554-132245-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 61. Areas of winds

southeast to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around

50. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 62. Areas of winds west

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows around

50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 58 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63.

CAZ043-132245-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TODAY TO

10 PM SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 62. Areas of

winds south to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 61. Areas of winds west 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 44 to

51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

CAZ050-132245-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds east to

10 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 50 in wind sheltered areas to 46 to 51 in warmer

locations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 62 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

Areas of winds southeast to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 41 to

51. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the

foothills. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 40 to

49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 60 in the

western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 49 to 54 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61 in the western valleys

to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

CAZ048-132245-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 70. Areas of winds east to

10 mph becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 61. Areas of winds southeast to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 41 to

48. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows

39 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 36 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ057-132245-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds

south to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Areas of fog. Highs 51 to 57. Snow level 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain overnight. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 38 to 47. Snow level 5000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Rain may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 44. Snow level

5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 57. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

CAZ055-132245-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to 61 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to 32 to 42 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 48 above 6000 feet to 44 to 53 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to 30 to 40 below

6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet. Areas of

winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain,

mainly in the morning. Areas of fog. Highs 34 to 43 above

6000 feet to 41 to 47 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then snow with rain likely overnight. Areas of fog. Lows

24 to 34. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow. Areas of fog. Highs

35 to 43 above 6000 feet to 41 to 48 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Areas of fog. Lows 21 to 31. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

32 to 40 above 6000 feet to 40 to 46 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to

42 to 50 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44 above 6000 feet to

42 to 49 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-132245-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 56. Snow level 7500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times

in the evening. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming

7000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 60 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow, mainly in the

morning. Areas of fog. Highs 43 to 50. Snow level 5500 feet.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely overnight. Areas of fog. Lows

27 to 37. Snow level 5500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely. Areas of fog.

Highs 43 to 50. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Areas of fog. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to 48. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 51.

CAZ058-132245-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds

south to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Areas of fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 65 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Highs 45 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Areas of fog. Lows 33 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs 44 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of

fog. A chance of snow overnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 38. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 49. Snow level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 47 to 54.

CAZ060-132245-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 65. Areas of winds east to 10 mph...becoming

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west with gusts to 40 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 59.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows 32 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

CAZ065-132245-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Areas of winds east to

10 mph becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 through the pass to

51 to 56 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60 through

the pass to 64 to 67 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 47 through the pass to 49 to

53 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

56 through the pass to 60 to 63 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

43 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 56 through the pass to 60 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 54 through the pass to 59 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59 through the pass to

60 to 63 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 59 through the pass to 61 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

CAZ061-132245-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds becoming

northwest 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 68. Areas of winds northwest to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 63 to 67. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

43 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs 61 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 61 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

CAZ062-132245-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

301 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 72. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 48 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

45 to 54.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly

in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 61 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66.

