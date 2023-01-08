CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 66. Areas of

winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows around 54. Areas of

winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 60 to 63. Areas of

winds south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 at the beaches to

65 to 68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 64 at the beaches to 65 to 68 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 49 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at the

beaches to 61 to 64 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 65.

Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 52 to 55. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 59 to 62. Areas of

winds south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 44 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 68. Light winds becoming west 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 51 to 54. Areas of

winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 60 to 63. Areas of

winds south 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 66 near the

coast to 67 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming west 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in the western valleys to

62 to 67 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of

winds south 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60 in the

western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills. Areas of winds

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 68 in the western

valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64 in the

western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds becoming

west 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 66. Areas of

winds south to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of

winds south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Lows 38 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows

41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds east to

10 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at

times overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds south 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 52 to 58. Areas

of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 59.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 32 to

42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 43 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to

56 below 6000 feet. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming above

8000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds south 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows 26 to 36 above

6000 feet to 35 to 43 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet. Areas of winds south 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 65 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Highs 38 to 46 above 6000 feet to 45 to 50 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds south 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Patchy fog. Very windy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 45 above 6000 feet to

43 to 51 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 52 above

6000 feet to 48 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

53 above 6000 feet to 50 to 58 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to

47 above 6000 feet to 45 to 52 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 60. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 60. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows 31 to 41. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. Snow level above

8000 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Patchy fog. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level

5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 40. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 55. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming

7000 feet in the afternoon.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of

winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 45. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Areas of winds

southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Windy,

colder. Lows 31 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 56.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 59 to 63. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of

winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 42 to 46. Areas of winds south

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 60. Areas of winds south 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

61.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 68 through the pass to 69 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47 through the pass to

50 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65 through the pass to

66 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 49 to

53. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 58 through the pass to 60 to 63 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds south 10 mph...becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Windy, colder. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 through the pass to

63 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60 through the pass to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69. Areas of winds southeast to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds becoming

north to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69. Areas of winds

southeast to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of

winds southeast to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 63 to 67. Areas of winds southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

66.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

217 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 73. Areas of winds northwest to 10 mph this morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of

winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming to 10 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 70.

