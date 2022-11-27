CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

883 FPUS56 KSGX 271110

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

CAZ552-272200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ554-272200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s towards the

coast to the upper 50s farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s towards the

coast to the lower 60s farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ043-272200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 60s near the coast

to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ050-272200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the mid 50s near

the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the western valleys to the upper

50s near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 50s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s in the western

valleys to the upper 50s near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s in the western valleys to 60 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-272200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ057-272200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ055-272200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet to

the upper 50s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s above 6000 feet to the lower 40s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 40 above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s above 6000 feet

to the upper 40s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s

below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Snow

level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid 40s below 6000 feet. Snow

level 6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Snow level 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 30s above 6000 feet to the upper 40s below

6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet.

$$

CAZ056-272200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Snow level 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Snow level 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming above

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Snow level 7000 feet.

$$

CAZ058-272200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph...becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows around 40. Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ060-272200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ065-272200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around

50. Areas of winds northwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 60 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph becoming northwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ061-272200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ062-272200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

310 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 50. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

