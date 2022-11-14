CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

598 FPUS56 KSGX 141114

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

CAZ552-142230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

northeast 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s at the beaches to

the upper 60s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ554-142230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s towards the coast to

70 farther inland. Areas of winds northeast 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

to 65 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ043-142230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s near the coast

to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s near the coast to

70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s near the coast to 70 inland.

CAZ050-142230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the lower 60s near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the western valleys

to the mid 60s near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the western

valleys to the upper 60s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to the mid 60s near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s in the western valleys to the mid 60s near

the foothills.

CAZ048-142230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds north

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds

northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ057-142230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ055-142230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s above

6000 feet to the lower 50s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s above 6000 feet to

the upper 30s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to

50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Areas of

winds northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to the

lower 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to

the upper 50s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet to

the mid 50s below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 above 6000 feet to the

lower 50s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s above 6000 feet

to the lower 50s below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-142230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Areas of winds northeast

30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50.

CAZ058-142230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas

of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ060-142230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ065-142230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ061-142230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ062-142230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

314 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

