CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 23, 2022

643 FPUS56 KSGX 240906

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

CAZ552-242130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, then

mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-242130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds northeast

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ043-242130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ050-242130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s in the western valleys to

the upper 60s near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph becoming west this afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the western valleys to the upper

60s near the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower 70s in

the western valleys to the upper 60s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, then mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ048-242130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ057-242130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Areas of winds

south 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ055-242130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s above 6000 feet to the

upper 50s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s above 6000 feet to the mid

40s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the evening.

Light winds overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s above 6000 feet to the

mid 60s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 above 6000 feet to the

lower 60s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet

to the upper 50s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 above 6000 feet to the

lower 60s below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s above 6000 feet

to the lower 60s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 above 6000 feet to the

lower 60s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-242130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ058-242130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ060-242130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ065-242130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s through the pass to the

mid 50s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s through the pass to

80 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ061-242130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ062-242130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

206 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

