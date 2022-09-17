CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022

_____

919 FPUS56 KSGX 170958

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

CAZ552-172100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s at the beaches to this upper 70s farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the lower 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the mid 80s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-172100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ043-172100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s near the coast to 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s near the coast to in the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ050-172100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ048-172100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ057-172100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ055-172100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to

this mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s above

6000 feet to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to

in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 above 6000 feet to in

the upper 70s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 80s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-172100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ058-172100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ060-172100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Areas of winds

south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ065-172100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s through the pass to

this mid 90s this northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s through

the pass to in the upper 60s in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s through the pass to

in the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass

to in the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass

to in the mid 90s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s through the pass

to in the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s through the pass

to in the upper 90s in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-172100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

CAZ062-172100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

258 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather