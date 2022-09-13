CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

202 FPUS56 KSGX 130916

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

CAZ552-132145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s

farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to in the upper 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s at the beaches to in

the upper 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-132145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ043-132145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s near the coast to in the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s near the coast to

in the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ050-132145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

CAZ048-132145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ057-132145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 60. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ055-132145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet to

this mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s above 6000 feet to in the mid 50s

below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of

winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 70s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to

in the mid 70s below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet

to in the upper 70s below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 70s below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s above 6000 feet to

in the lower 70s below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-132145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ058-132145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ060-132145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ065-132145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s through the

pass to this lower 90s this northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s through the pass to

in the lower 70s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s through the pass

to in the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s through the pass

to in the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass

to in the mid 90s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass

to in the mid 90s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s through the pass to

in the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ061-132145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph this morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ062-132145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

216 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather