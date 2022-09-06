CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ 821 FPUS56 KSGX 060914 ZFPSGX Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California National Weather Service San Diego CA 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 CAZ552-062200- Orange County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to this lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to in the mid 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s at the beaches to in the upper 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to in the upper 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the mid 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to in the lower 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. $$ CAZ554-062200- Orange County Inland Areas- Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast to this upper 90s farther inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s towards the coast to 100 farther inland. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast to in the upper 90s farther inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CAZ043-062200- San Diego County Coastal Areas- Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to this lower 90s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 70. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to in the mid 90s inland. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to in the lower 90s inland. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80 near the coast to in the mid 80s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s near the coast to in the lower 80s inland. $$ CAZ050-062200- San Diego County Valleys- Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s this western valleys to 102 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 90s in the western valleys to in the lower 90s near the foothills. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CAZ048-062200- San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire- Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ CAZ057-062200- Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills- 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CAZ055-062200- San Bernardino County Mountains- Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY BELOW 6000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to this upper 90s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s above 6000 feet to in the lower 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80 above 6000 feet to in the upper 80s below 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70 above 6000 feet to in the upper 70s below 6000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet to in the upper 70s below 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet to 80 below 6000 feet. $$ CAZ056-062200- Riverside County Mountains- Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY BELOW 6000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CAZ058-062200- San Diego County Mountains- Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CAZ060-062200- Apple and Lucerne Valleys- Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 104. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ CAZ065-062200- San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 105. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s through the pass to in the lower 90s in the northern Coachella Valley. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ CAZ061-062200- Coachella Valley- Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 112. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 108. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ CAZ062-062200- San Diego County Deserts- Including the city of Borrego Springs 214 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of winds south 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Very hot. Highs around 108. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. $$ 17 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather